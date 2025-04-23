Sketches of three suspected terrorists involved in Pahalgam attack released

The sketches were prepared with the help of survivors, they said.

The image displays sketches of three men suspected to be involved in Pahalgam terror attack
Sketches of three men suspected to be involved in Pahalgam terror attack (PTI)

Srinagar: Security agencies on Wednesday released the sketches of three men suspected to be involved in the terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, near Pahalgam in south Kashmir.

The men, all three Pakistanis, are Asif Fauji, Suleman Shah and Abu Talha, officials said. They had code names — Moosa, Yunus and Asif — and were involved in terror related incidents in Poonch.

From the pencil sketches, in black and white, they appear to be young and have beards.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group, claimed responsibility for the attack on Tuesday afternoon.

