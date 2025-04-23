BJP Chhattisgarh post on Pahalgam terror attack draws ire from netizens

Chhattisgarh BJP X account posted an AI-generated image in Ghibli style depicting a young woman sitting beside the body of a young man, for what seems to be her husband, accompanied by a caption, ‘They asked for religion, not caste.’

The image has drawn ire from X users who accused the saffron party’s insensitive approach at a time when the country is reeling under the after-effects of a terror attack in jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam district, where 26 people, including two international tourists, were killed and several injured.

Taking victim’s picture and using AI to create ghibli art just for a few likes on social media is a new low even for you guys. Shame on you!

Deleted the old post and reuploaded it with hashtags huh? That day isn’t far admin when karma catches you. — gordon (@gordonramashray) April 23, 2025

One X user said, “Can we stoop any lower than this? Well, BJP has its own line which they think is right”

एक तरफ़ देश ने एक बड़े आतंकी हमले का सामना किया, कई जानें चली गईं, और दूसरी तरफ़ सत्ता में बैठे लोग उसी दर्द पर देखो क्या ट्वीट कर रहे है



BJP छत्तीसगढ़ के आधिकारिक अकाउंट से एक Ghibli इमेज पोस्ट की जाती है —

“धर्म पूछा, जाति नहीं! याद रखेंगे।”



क्या इस से और नीचे गिरा जा सकता… pic.twitter.com/uPRoZ0n6yK — Gurpreet Garry Walia (@garrywalia_) April 23, 2025

Another X user said, “How despicable is it to try to further one’s political interests even where many people have lost their lives?”

इससे ज़्यादा और क्या शर्म की बात होगी कि



देश में इतनी बड़ी आतंकी घटना हुई है और इस देश का सत्ताधारी दल उसे अपने चुनावी कैंपेन जैसे प्रयोग कर रहा है,



BJP Chhattisgarh के ऑफिशियल अकाउंट से Ghibli Image बनाकर पोस्ट किया गया



"धर्म पूछा, जाति नहीं! याद रखेंगे"



आप ख़ुद सोचिए कि… pic.twitter.com/dZOqeeqGN5 — Jaiky Yadav (@JaikyYadav16) April 23, 2025

Some called out BJP for playing vote bank politics. “This is the true face of BJP. In the moment of utmost grief, which is because of their leaders failure, they still need to stoop down to divide India based on religion for vote bank,” said one X user.

This is the true face of BJP. In the moment of utmost grief, which is because of their leaders failure, they still need to stoop down to divide India based on religion for vote bank. pic.twitter.com/R7kC4Ly4vN — Ayan De (@thedevilspeaks) April 23, 2025