Sky Force: How much did Akshay Kumar charge for this film?

His latest venture, Sky Force, based on India’s first airstrike during the 1965 Indo-Pak air war, has finally hit theaters today, January 24, 2025

Published: 24th January 2025 7:31 pm IST
Akshay Kumar (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar’s decades-long career in Indian cinema has made him one of the highest-paid actors in the country. Despite a string of recent box-office disappointments, the actor remains a top contender in the industry, continuing to command a hefty paycheck.

His latest venture, Sky Force, based on India’s first airstrike during the 1965 Indo-Pak air war, has finally hit theaters today, January 24, 2025. Do you know how much he got paid for his new movie? Scroll down to know.

Akshay Kumar’s Remuneration For Sky Force

In Sky Force, Akshay takes on the role of Wing Commander K.O. Ahuja, a patriotic and resolute leader who embodies the principle of “an eye for an eye.” The actor’s performance in this airborne action drama comes with a hefty price tag. It is said that Akshay was paid a whopping R 70 crore for his role.

The film also stars newcomer Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur. The story is set during the 1965 retaliatory attack on Pakistan’s Sargodha airbase. Sky Force is directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani. Early box office reports suggest that the movie is likely to open strong. Let’s wait and see.

