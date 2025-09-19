SL all-rounder Wellalage returns home from Asia Cup after father’s death

Abu Dhabi: Sri Lanka’s Dunith Wellalage has returned home from the on-going Asia Cup after his father, Suranga, passed away on Thursday night, the same day when the all-rounder was playing a Group B league match against Afghanistan here.

Wellalage learned of his father’s demise only after the match, and he left for Colombo on the earliest available flight.

It is unclear whether the 22-year-old will return for the tournament where Sri Lanka are playing Bangladesh in a Super 4 match here on Saturday.

After the game against Bangladesh, Sri Lanka will face Pakistan on September 23 and India on September 26.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Mr. Suranga Wellalage, father of Dunith Wellalage. My heartfelt condolences to the family. Stay strong Dunith, the whole nation stands with you and your family in this difficult time,” wrote former Sri Lanka captain Lasith Malinga on X.

“Heartfelt condolences to Dunith Wellalage and his family on the loss of his beloved father. Stay strong brother,” wrote veteran Afghanistan cricketer Mohammad Nabi on his X handle.

Wellalage, a left-arm spinner, bowled four overs against Afghanistan picking up the wicket of Ibrahim Zadran while conceding 49 runs.

It was the fifth T20I of his career.

Sri Lanka won the match by six wickets after wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis made an unbeaten 74 off 52 balls.