SL & India to review bilateral projects for timely implementation: Statement

The discussions underscored the shared commitment of Sri Lanka and India to strengthen the partnership and foster greater economic collaboration.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 30th March 2024 8:44 pm IST
Reconstruction of century-old rly track in north Sri Lanka begins under India's assistance
India and Sri Lanka flag

Colombo: Sri Lanka and India will review all the existing bilateral economic projects to ensure their timely implementation in a bid to enhance the bilateral economic ties, according to a statement issued by the office of President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The joint move was agreed upon by the two neighbouring nations two days after the visit to India by Senior Advisor to President Wickremesinghe and the Chief of Presidential Staff Sagala Ratnayaka during which he held discussions with Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

Also Read
Stalin alleges Sri Lanka ‘waging undeclared war’ against TN fishermen, slams PM Modi

“It was mutually agreed to engage in this review process on a quarterly basis, demonstrating a commitment to ensuring effective progress in bilateral economic cooperation,” said the statement.

MS Education Academy

The aim was to discuss and assess bilateral economic connectivity projects between Sri Lanka and India.

Foreign Secretary Kwatra extended a warm welcome to Sagala Ratnayaka, acknowledging the positive momentum in Sri Lanka’s economic growth. He emphasised that the current juncture presents an opportune moment for both countries to advance agreed-upon projects, attributing this progress to the strategic vision of President Ranil Wickremesinghe, the statement said.

The discussions underscored the shared commitment of Sri Lanka and India to strengthen the partnership and foster greater economic collaboration.

With both nations poised to capitalise on emerging opportunities, the discussions in New Delhi marked a significant step forward in deepening bilateral ties and advancing mutual interests, the statement said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 30th March 2024 8:44 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button