SL official resigns after accusing PM Modi of pressuring Rajapaksa

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) official who stated that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was pressured by PM Narendra Modi to hand over an energy project contract to Gautam Adani has resigned.

During an open session of the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE), a legislative committee the chairman of Sri Lanka’s Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) claim that President Rajapaksa informed him PM Modi pressurised him to offer the Adani Group the wind power project. Mr Ferdinando resigned three days after making such remarks.

Following President Rajapaksa’s emphatic denial on Twitter, Mr Ferdinando in his statements on Sunday evening, stated he had been “overcome with emotion” by queries implicating him of wrongdoing.

President Rajapaksa sent out a tweet saying, ” Re a statement made by the #lka CEB Chairman at a COPE committee hearing regarding the award of a Wind Power Project in Mannar, I categorically deny authorisation to award this project to any specific person or entity. I trust responsible communication in this regard will follow.”

Re a statement made by the #lka CEB Chairman at a COPE committee hearing regarding the award of a Wind Power Project in Mannar, I categorically deny authorisation to award this project to any specific person or entity. I trust responsible communication in this regard will follow. — Gotabaya Rajapaksa (@GotabayaR) June 11, 2022

In a broader statement, his office “vehemently denied” the accusation. According to the statement, the President said that he had not at any time given authority to award a wind power project in Mannar to any individual or organisation.

“Sri Lanka is now experiencing a severe power crisis, and the President is eager to get megapower projects up and running as soon as feasible. However, in granting such projects, no undue influence will be employed. Although project proposals for large-scale renewable energy projects are limited, special attention will be paid to the selection of institutions for the projects, which will be carried out strictly in accordance with the government of Sri Lanka’s transparent and accountable system,” President Rajapaksa’s office confirmed.

Mr Ferdinando was described by Sri Lankan daily The Morning as apologising and adding that he was forced to name the Indian Prime Minister owing to “unexpected circumstances and emotions.”

The row erupted just one day after Sri Lanka altered its legislation to exclude competitive bidding for energy contracts. Opposition parties accused the government of making the modification to help the Adani company win the contract for the Mannar energy project.