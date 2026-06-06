Slain journalist’s mother returns to Gaza after two years

Slain journalist Saleh Al Jafarwi’s mother, Mubasher, returned to Gaza on June 5, after two years of cancer treatment in Qatar, after being forced to leave the beseiged strip for medical attention.

Upon her return to Gaza, she met her son, Naji Al-Jaafarawi, who was also incarcerated in an Israeli prison. Quds News shared a video of the reunion.

In an interview with Al Jazeera after returning home, Mubasher recounted her last conversation with Saleh and said, “When I was in Qatar, there was not much communication with him. I learnt about his work through social media. He used to ask if I was proud of him. I said I was indeed proud of him.”

After two and a half years of medical treatment outside Gaza Strip, the mother of slain journalist Saleh Al-Jaafarawi has finally returned home and reunited with her son, Naji Al-Jaafarawi, who spent most of the time in the notorious Israeli prisons. pic.twitter.com/rw26z4x1MO — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 6, 2026

Mubasher said that Saleh was always busy with journalism.

Saleh Al Jafarawi shot dead

The Palestinian journalist was shot dead on October 12, 2025, during clashes in Gaza City. According to Al Jazeera, the 28-year-old journalist was shot while covering the clashes.

Saleh was reportedly missing since the morning of October 12. “The clashes in Gaza City involved “an armed militia affiliated with the (Israeli) occupation,” a source from Gaza’s Ministry of Interior told Al Jazeera Arabic.

Also Read Palestinian journalist Saleh Aljafarawi shot dead amid clashes in Gaza

According to the Ministry of Interior, militia members killed people returning from southern Gaza to Gaza City. The ministry had issued warnings to people that the situation in Gaza was tense despite the ceasefire agreement.