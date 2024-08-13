Slaughterhouses, beef shops in Hyderabad to remain shut on I-Day

GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata also urged the police commissionerate's to issue instructions to ensure the implementation of the order

Hyderabad: In view of Independence Day, all cattle slaughterhouses as well as retail beef shops will remain closed within the limits of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata also urged the police commissionerate to issue instructions to officers to extend help to the staff of the corporation in ensuring the implementation of the order-related beef shops and all slaughterhouses across Hyderabad.

Under Section 533 (b) of the GHMC Act, 1955, the order issued read, “All the cattle slaughterhouses of GHMC and the retail beef shops within the limits of GHMC shall remain closed on August 15, on account of Independence Day.”

