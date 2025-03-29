SLBC Tunnel collapse: Search operation underway to locate trapped persons

Nagarkurnool: The search operation to locate six persons who remained untraced in the partially collapsed SLBC project tunnel for over a month was being carried out with daily targets, a senior official said on Saturday.

The rescue personnel have taken out an engine of a loco train from the debris at the accident site inside the tunnel, an official release said.

IAS officer Shivashankar Lotheti, who has been appointed as special officer to supervise the search operation, appreciated the rescue teams for continuing their efforts with speed amid challenging conditions, an official release said.

Water seepage and accumulated soil inside the tunnel have posed significant challenges for the rescue teams.

A total of eight individuals—including engineers and labourers—were trapped in the SLBC project tunnel when a portion of it collapsed on February 22.

The missing individuals have been identified as Manoj Kumar (Uttar Pradesh), Sri Niwas (Uttar Pradesh), Sunny Singh (Jammu & Kashmir), Gurpreet Singh (Punjab), and Sandeep Sahu, Jegta Xess, Santosh Sahu, and Anuj Sahu, all from Jharkhand.

Of the eight trapped, the bodies of two—Gurpreet Singh and Manoj Kumar—have been recovered.