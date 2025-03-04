SLBC tunnel collapse: Telangana HC junks plea seeking efforts from govt

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the National Union for Migrant Workers, which sought comprehensive efforts to rescue eight workers trapped in the SLBC tunnel and demanded improved working conditions for future projects.

A bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Renuka Yara expressed confidence in the commitment of both state and central authorities to the ongoing rescue operation.

During the hearing, advocate general A Sudarshan Reddy provided detailed information about the extensive rescue efforts underway.

He informed the court that a joint team of experts from various agencies had been deployed to assist in the operation.

These agencies included the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Indian Army, Navy, Border Roads Organisation, Singareni Collieries, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HYDRAA), and rat miners.

Additionally, the entire state cabinet, including the chief minister, had visited the site to monitor the progress of the rescue efforts, he added.

The bench acknowledged the comprehensive efforts being made to rescue the workers but emphasized that the primary focus should remain on the ongoing rescue mission.

Advocate General Reddy assured the court, “We are leaving no stone unturned. We are removing all obstacles and proceeding further to save precious lives,” he said.

Despite attempts by the petitioner’s counsel to address additional issues, such as better working conditions, the bench reiterated that the main concern was the rescue of the trapped workers.