Mumbai: Two days after filmmaker Raj Nidimoru tied the knot with actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu in an intimate spiritual ceremony at Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation, his ex-wife Shhyamali De has shared an emotional note on Instagram, thanking people for the concern and compassion coming her way.

On Thursday, Shhyamali posted a heartfelt message on her Instagram Stories, expressing gratitude while also requesting space during a difficult period. She clarified that she has no intention of seeking sympathy or capitalising on the current attention.

“Thank you for all the kindness — the good wishes, the warm words, and all the blessings. I spent a sleepless night, tossing and turning and debating and realised it would be ungrateful and churlish to not acknowledge all the good that is coming to me,” she wrote.

While acknowledging the positivity around her, Shhyamali also revealed that she is currently dealing with a deeply personal situation. “As a friend reminded me, what I am receiving now is simply that energy returning. I have no team, no PR, no staff or associates managing my page. I am personally responding while dealing with something that needs my full presence,” her note read.

She continued, “On 9 November, my Jyotish Guru was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer, which has unfortunately metastasised to multiple parts of the body, including the brain. I am sure you all will understand where my attention must be right now.”

She emphasised that she manages her social media personally, without any PR or team, and requested people not to inundate her with queries or assumptions. “So, a humble request: please keep this space clean. Thank you… thank you… thank you… May every person, every being be blessed with good health, happiness, prosperity and spirituality,” she said.

“Anyone looking for drama and breaking news. You won’t find it here. Urge you to leave. Not looking for — Attention, media coverage, exclusive interviews, brand promotions, paid partnerships, sympathy. Not trying to sell anyone anything,” she concluded.

Shhyamali posted a long note on her Instagram stories, expressing her appreciation for the support she’s received since her ex-husband Raj married Samantha on December 1. She began her message by thanking everyone for “the kind wishes, heartfelt words, and all the blessings. pic.twitter.com/ZCf8eSlxhg — Buzzzooka Prime (@Buzzzookaprime) December 4, 2025

This is the first time Shhyamali has spoken publicly since Raj’s wedding with Samantha.

Raj and Samantha’s Spiritual Wedding

Raj Nidimoru and Samantha performed the Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ritual at the Linga Bhairavi abode at Isha Yoga Center, Coimbatore, on December 1. The two met on the sets of The Family Man Season 2 in 2021 and gradually made their relationship public earlier this year through social media posts. The serene wedding ceremony was attended by close friends and family.

Samantha and Raj (Instagram)

Raj and Shhyamali De’s marriage and separation

Raj married Shhyamali De in 2015, and the couple reportedly separated in 2022. While many assumed that the duo had already formalised their separation, a surprising claim has sparked massive online chatter.

Shortly after Samantha shared her wedding pictures, fans noticed an Instagram post by Bhavna Tapadia, a close friend of Shhyamali. Reposting one of Shhyamali’s images, Bhavna wrote: “To all those who are asking me… last time I checked, she was still married. And the last time was NOW.”

The cryptic statement immediately triggered speculation about whether Raj and Shhyamali had legally ended their marriage or not leading to the trending question: “Are Raj Nidimoru and Shhyamali De Still Married?”

Neither Raj nor Shhyamali has commented on the claim.

For now, Shhyamali’s message makes it clear that she is choosing peace and privacy over drama focusing on her personal responsibilities while requesting sensitivity from the online world.