Slogans of Jai Shree Ram, Allahu Akbar raised outside Jahangirpuri police station

Following clashes in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri during a Hanuman Shobha yatra, a curfew was imposed to ensure peace between communities.

However, videos from the area have surfaced on social media where people can be seen gathered in front of the Jahangirpuri police station raising slogans of Jai Shree Ram and Allahu Akbar following the arrest of 20 individuals accused in the riots.

The Delhi police on Sunday arrested over 20 individuals accused in the clashes, following which people gathered outside the police station and chanted religious slogans leading to communal tensions.

Videos of the incident surfaced on social media where a large group of people, allegedly belonging to Hindutva outfits, can be seen shouting slogans of Jai Shree Ram which was countered by chants of Allahu Akbar by women gathered at the location.

As Right wing orgns start chanting “Jai Shri Ram” and “go back to Pakistan” slogans Muslim women shout “Allah hu Akbar” outside Jahangirpuri Police Station. Situation tensed. pic.twitter.com/LiWrRK6OOm — Nikita Jain (@nikita_jain15) April 17, 2022

Jahangirpuri clashes:

Following the violence in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri during the Hanuman Jayanti Shobha Yatra, the Delhi police have imposed Section 144 to ensure peace in the area. Videos from the Shobha yatra surfaced on social media as the police arrested the main accused on Sunday. On Saturday, 14 others were also arrested in connection with the violence.

Stone-pelting during the procession allegedly led to clashes between communities which reportedly left nine persons injured including eight police.

A Delhi police Sub-Inspector suffered bullet injuries to his hand. The main accused Aslam who allegedly fired at the SI is among the arrested persons, the police have reportedly seized a country-made pistol from his possession.

Police say that few other suspects were identified based on CCTV footage, and efforts were on to arrest them. Cases have been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to the attempt to murder, rioting, and arms act. Ten police teams including the Crime branch and a special cell has been constituted to investigate the incident.

As per the FIR registered by the Delhi police, the procession was passing through a mosque, when Aslam, one of the accused began arguing with the members of the procession. The argument escalated to a level where both the sides began pelting stones at each other, added the FIR.

Accounts of residents, videos that surfaced on social media:

In a video that surfaced on social media from the procession, people can be seen waving saffron flags and carrying shotguns and pistols.

The video broadcasted by India Today, shared by Journalist Mohammed Zubair on Twitter, is of the procession passing through CD Block Market, Jahangirpuri, right before the clashes began.

A local residing in the area alleged that two Shobha yatras passed peacefully, however, when another passed for the third time in the evening around 6 PM, a few tried to enter the mosque in the area and hoist a saffron flag inside it.

Video of Bharatiya Janata Party Mandir Prakshot President, Karnail Singh raising slogans of “Jisko Is Desh Mein Rehna Hoga Jai Sri Ram Kehna Hoga” right in front of the mosque that became the heart of the conflict last evening during Shobha Yatra, has also surfaced.