Small cap stocks underperform in trade

BSE Small Cap Index is down 0.68 per cent.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Updated: 4th March 2024 2:51 pm IST
Market mayhem: Investors' wealth plunges Rs 7.59 lakh crore
Representative Image

New Delhi: Small cap stock indices are in the red on Monday amid concerns over exuberance in the space.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

BSE Small Cap Index is down 0.68 per cent. BSE 250 Small Cap index is down 0.47 per cent. Small Cap Select Index is down 0.66 per cent.

The SEBI advisory to mutual funds regarding the excessive valuations in the mid and small cap schemes is likely to restrain the performance of the broader market, says V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services. The irrational exuberance in the broader segment has no fundamental justification, he added.

MS Education Academy

In contrast, the benchmark BSE Sensex is trading flat. Small and mid cap indices have outperformed the benchmark indices for months now.

In contrast, power stocks are showing strong gains with the power index up more than 2 per cent. BHEL is up 13 per cent, NTPC is up 4 per cent, Tata Power is up 3 per cent, Powergrid is up 3 per cent.

PSU stocks are doing well with the index up more than 2 per cent.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Updated: 4th March 2024 2:51 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button