SMART Bazaar’s ‘Apnepan Ki Eid’ ad wins netizens’ heart

Eid-ul-Fitr is a joyous festival celebrated by Muslims worldwide with great enthusiasm. It marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan and the beginning of Shawwal. Ahead of the festival, many business establishments release emotional advertisements to connect with their customers and spread festive cheer. This year, Reliance’s SMART Bazaar advertisement on Eid-ul-Fitr is winning netizens’ hearts with its heartwarming story.

The advertisement features a school teacher who has saved money to give Eidi to his students on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. The ad starts with the teacher struggling to save money to ensure that he can give Eidi to his students on Eid-ul-Fitr.

On the day of Eid, the teacher is seen distributing gifts and Eidi to his students.

The ad ends with a message that reads, “Apne Pan Ki Eid with SMART Bazaar”.

Ever since the release of the advertisement, it has been going viral on social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. People are appreciating the message and the storyline of the ad. Many are praising the teacher’s dedication and love for his students, while others are applauding the brand for highlighting the importance of the festival and the tradition of giving Eidi.