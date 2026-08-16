‘Smart Ration Cards a new step towards PDS,’ says Azharuddin

Hyderabad: Telangana Minorities Minister Mohammed Azharuddin on Sunday, August 16, said that Smart Ration Cards introduced by the state government are a new step towards the Public Distribution System.

The minister made the statement during a distribution programme at the Adivasi Bhavan, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

He said the new Smart Ration Cards will help beneficiaries conveniently carry and access their card details, while digitalisation will reduce the difficulties associated with the old ration books.

The Minister thanked Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for his vision and commitment towards the welfare of the people. He said the Chief Minister is giving special importance to education and is taking several measures to improve the delivery of welfare schemes.

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“The Congress government has made commitments to the people, and we are working sincerely to fulfil them. Welfare must reach the eligible beneficiaries directly, transparently and without unnecessary difficulties,” Azharuddin said.

He highlighted the government’s initiatives such as free bus travel for women, supply of fine rice and other welfare programmes, stating that several schemes are already being implemented while other commitments are being taken forward in phases.

Azhauddin also appreciated the efforts of Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy for strengthening the Public Distribution System, expanding the coverage of ration cards and ensuring the supply of quality fine rice.

Recalling his childhood experiences, the Minister said that people earlier faced several difficulties in obtaining ration supplies and maintaining old ration books.

“Today, technology has changed the system. Beneficiaries are receiving a convenient Smart Card that can easily be carried in a pocket or purse. The process is becoming simpler and more transparent,” he said.

Azharuddin reiterated that the Telangana government is also working to ensure that eligible families receive other welfare benefits, including free electricity and free bus travel for women.

‘Govt working on providing housing closer to beneficiaries’ current abode’

He added that the government is taking measures to ensure that beneficiaries receive housing facilities closer to their existing localities wherever possible.

Azhaudin noted that in the past, some beneficiaries were allotted houses far away from their places of residence, affecting employment and family connections.

“Under the new approach, the government is working to identify available land within the concerned localities and provide housing closer to where eligible beneficiaries live. Field-level surveys are also being undertaken for this purpose”, he said.

The Minister expressed his appreciation to the District Collector, government officials, Civil Supplies Department officials and field-level staff for their efforts in implementing welfare programmes.

He urged parents to stress the education of their children and encouraged them to make use of Government schools and residential educational institutions.

“Education is the most important investment in our children’s future. I request every parent to ensure that their children receive quality education and make full use of the opportunities provided by the government,” he concluded.