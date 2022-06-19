Smartphone addiction: Hyderabad youth suffering from psycho disorders

Hyderabad: As per a study, about half of the Hyderabad youths are suffering from psychological disorders due to their smartphone addiction. They are more connected with a smartphone than with their relatives and friends as concluded by a study undertaken jointly by Dharani Tekkam, Sudha Bala, and Harshal Pandve of the Department of Community Medicine, ESIC Medical College, Hyderabad, Telangana, India.

The study which was conducted under the title “Consequence of phubbing on psychological distress among the youth of Hyderabad” included students of the streams of Engineering, medicine, and Arts.

Phubbing is defined as modern communication in which a person snubs another in a social setting by concentrating on their phone instead of having conversation. Derived from phone and snubbing words.

This phenomenon has a negative consequence that affects the psychological well-being of the youths. This addiction is severely affecting their relations with their friends and families.