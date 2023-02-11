‘Smiling at worst times’: Sania Mirza’s new Insta note goes viral

Hyderabad: Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, who is rumoured to be getting separated from husband Shoaib Malik, has been only adding more and more fuels to the speculations with her cryptic Instagram posts. After writing about ‘faith and holding onto it’, the sports icon shared a post on ‘smiling at worst times’.

Taking to Insta stories on Friday, Sania Mirza shared a quote that read: “Some days she fools the world with her best smile at her worst times,” which has again added fuel to the fire and sparked debate about their divorce once again in town.

The sports world has been buzzing with strong speculation that Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik are getting divorced ending their long relationship. This couple got married in 2010 and has been living in Dubai ever since.

Despite no official confirmation from the couple, reports have emerged claiming that they are ‘no longer together’ and are only co-parenting their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik. The absence of official confirmation has only added to the many rumours surrounding their relationship status.

While there is no official confirmation from the couple, fans and the public remain eager to find out what the future holds for this sports couple.



