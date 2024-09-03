Smoking, alcohol, gutka to be banned on Chamundi hills in Mysuru

Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said smoking, drinking alcohol or consuming ‘gutka’ and ‘paan’ will be completely prohibited on Chamundi hills here, which will also be made plastic-free.

He also asked officials to prepare a master plan for development of Chamundi hills over the next five years.

“Smoking, drinking alcohol or consuming gutka and paan on Chamundi hills have been completely prohibited. We had decided to make Chamundi hill plastic free,” Siddaramaiah said after chairing the first meeting of the Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority here.

Speaking to reporters, he said additional funds of Rs 11 crore will be released from the authority to implement the union government’s Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme here, and five temples will be renovated.

“Inside the temple (on the Chamundi hills) photography will be prohibited and mobile phones should be switched off… making Chamundi hills more attractive and providing all facilities and amenities is the aim,” he said.

He added, however, that there will be no dress code, and all people, irrespective of caste, religion and sex, are welcome to the temple.

Goddess Chamundeshwari is considered as the reigning deity of Mysuru and its erstwhile royals; she is also regarded as “Naada Devate” (state deity). Chamundeshwari temple is about 13 kms from Mysuru, atop of the “Chamundi hill”.

A temple that is over 1,000 years old was a small shrine initially and assumed importance over the centuries before becoming a prominent place of worship as seen now.

It assumed significance after the Mysuru Maharajas, the Wadiyars, came to power in 1399 CE, and were great devotees and worshippers of Chamundeswari, who became their home deity and rose to religious prominence.

Noting that the Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority has been constituted keeping in mind thousands of devotees who visit the temple and the world famous Dasara festivities, Siddaramaiah said some developmental work have been completed while others are still pending completion and they have to be completed immediately.

“There are 24 temples other than the Chamundi hills and the temple here, that come under the purview, their development should also happen along with the main temple and the hill. Public should be provided with all facilities and amenities, that’s our motive,” he said.

Siddaramaiah said in coordination with the police department, the temple authorities will install CCTV cameras at various spots where it is necessary.

“Under the CSR fund it will be done…enough lights will also be installed at Chamundi hills…To ensure no criminal activities take place, a task force will be set up,” he added.

Noting that it has been decided to provide medical facilities to temple employees and educational support for their children, the Chief Minister said instructions have been given to ensure quality of food provided at ‘Dasoha Bhavan.’