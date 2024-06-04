Smriti Irani trails in Amethi LS constituency by 78K votes

In 2019 Smriti Irani won the Amethi constituency with 4,68,514 votes and a vote share of 49.69%.

Updated: 4th June 2024 1:59 pm IST
In 2019, BJP leader Smriti Irani succeeded in winning the Amethi Lok Sabha seat from Rahul Gandhi. He had been holding the seat since 2004, taking over from his mother. The seat had been a stronghold for the Congress party since 1999. After his defeat, Rahul moved to Wayanad to contest in the LS polls, while the Congress party nominated Kishori Lal to compete against Irani in Amethi.

In 2014, Rahul Gandhi won the Amethi constituency with 408,651 votes and a vote share of 46.72%. However, in 2019, Smriti Irani won the Amethi constituency with 468,514 votes and a vote share of 49.69%.

Campaigning extensively and connecting with people on the ground, Smriti managed to gain the confidence of the voters. On the other hand, Rahul’s declining image did not help him as he was perceived as being disconnected from voters. His lack of engagement hurt him in the polls.

Party-CandidateLeading/Won
Congress-Kishori Lal 281355
Bharatiya Janata Party-Smriti Irani202492 

In 2014, the Congress won 44 seats, marking its worst-ever performance at that time. In 2019, Congress secured 52 seats, eight more than in 2014, but there was a significant decline from its earlier performances.

