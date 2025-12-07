Hyderabad: India’s vice captain Smriti Mandhana has officially spoken about the ongoing rumours surrounding her wedding to music composer Palash Muchhal. After weeks of speculation, the cricketer confirmed that the wedding has been called off.

The wedding was originally planned for November 23 in Sangli. However, on the morning of the ceremony, Mandhana’s father, Srinivas Mandhana, suffered severe chest pain and was rushed to the hospital. Doctors reported elevated cardiac enzymes and kept him under observation.

A day later, Palash also fell sick and needed medical care. Both recovered, but no new wedding date was announced, which led to widespread rumours.

Mandhana Breaks Her Silence

On December 7, Mandhana shared an Instagram story to clear the confusion. She said she is a private person but felt the need to speak.

She wrote, “Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time. I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off.

I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same. I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace.

I believe there is a higher purpose driving us all and for me that has always been representing my country at the highest level. I hope to continue to play and win trophies for India for as long as possible and that is where my focus will forever be. Thank you for all your support. It is time to move forward.”

Focus Remains on Cricket

Mandhana recently returned to social media with a paid partnership video. Fans expressed happiness to see her back online. The star batter had an excellent Women’s World Cup 2025, scoring 434 runs in nine matches. She was also retained by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the WPL 2026 season.