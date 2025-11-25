Smriti Mandhana deletes wedding photos, spark separation rumours

Hyderabad: Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana was set to marry music composer Palash Muchhal in Sangli on Sunday. However, the celebrations came to a sudden halt when her father, Shrinivas Mandhana, developed heart attack-like symptoms during breakfast. He was immediately rushed to Sarvhit Hospital. Doctors said the episode was likely caused by physical or emotional stress from the wedding preparations.

Smriti, who shares a very close bond with her father, decided to postpone the wedding until he fully recovers.

Palash Also Hospitalised Briefly

A day after the wedding was postponed, Palash Muchhal was also admitted to a hospital due to severe stress and weakness. His mother, Amita Muchhal, stated that Palash was deeply affected by Shrinivas’s condition. He has now returned to Mumbai and is resting. According to Amita, Palash himself insisted that the wedding should not take place until Smriti’s father is fine.

Smriti Mandhana Removes Wedding Posts

On Monday morning, Smriti deleted all photos and videos related to her engagement and pre-wedding ceremonies from Instagram. This included her proposal video and festive clips from the Haldi, Mehendi, and Sangeet functions. Interestingly, some teammates who had shared her wedding announcement also removed their posts. Her old photos with Palash still remain on her profile.

Social Media Speculation Grows

Smriti’s sudden social media cleanup created massive online debate. Trolls began spreading unverified rumours and alleged screenshots of Palash flirting with someone, although none of them have been proven authentic. Many fans urged people to avoid speculation and respect the couple’s privacy during this difficult time.

Families Focus on Recovery

Both families have cancelled all remaining wedding events. Smriti’s manager confirmed that the wedding will be rescheduled once her father regains his health.