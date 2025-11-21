Hyderabad: Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana was given a beautiful surprise when music composer Palash Muchhal proposed to her at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. This is the same ground where India won the Women’s World Cup earlier this month.

Palash led Smriti to the center of the pitch while she was blindfolded. When she removed it, she saw him down on one knee with a ring. Smriti happily said yes. Their friends and family soon joined them in celebration, including his sister, singer Palak Muchhal.

Smriti Mandhana Engagement Announcement

Smriti later confirmed the engagement through a fun Instagram video with teammates Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, and Arundhati Reddy. She ended the clip by showing her engagement ring.

As wedding festivities began, photos of Palash receiving a warm welcome at Smriti’s home went viral. He arrived in an embroidered kurta pyjama and was greeted with a garland and music.

Who Is Palash Muchhal

Palash Muchhal is an Indian music composer, songwriter, and filmmaker. Born in Indore in 1995, he is the younger brother of popular singer Palak Muchhal. He is known as one of the youngest composers in Bollywood.

Palash has created music for films, television, and independent singles. His popular songs include Party Toh Banti Hai from Bhoothnath Returns, Tu Hi Hai Aashiqui from Dishkiyaoon, and Musafir. He has directed over 40 music videos for major labels like T-Series and Zee Music Company. He also acted in the film Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey.

Net Worth Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal

Smriti Mandhana has an estimated net worth of Rs 32 to 34 crore, earned from cricket contracts, match fees, and endorsements with top brands.

Palash Muchhal’s net worth is estimated between Rs 20 and Rs 41 crore from music composition, film projects, shows, and royalties. So together, their combined net worth is estimated to be between Rs 50 crore and Rs 75 crore.

Smriti and Palash began dating in 2019 and kept their relationship private for years. They are set to marry on November 23.