Smriti Mandhana to marry Palash Muchhal, Bollywood composer

Hyderabad: Smriti Mandhana, India’s star batter and vice-captain, has become a household name in world cricket. Known for her graceful cover drives, calm demeanor, and record-breaking performances, She made her international debut at just 16 and went on to become one of the most dependable openers in the women’s game. With an ODI average close to 48, Mandhana has scored multiple centuries against top teams like England and Australia.

The Wedding Announcement that Broke the Internet

In a delightful turn of events, Smriti’s personal life has now become the talk of the town. During an event at the State Press Club in Indore, Bollywood music director and filmmaker Palash Muchhal finally broke his silence about their long-rumored relationship.

When asked about his bond with Smriti, the 30-year-old artist smiled and said, “She will soon become the daughter-in-law of Indore… that’s all I want to say.” He then jokingly added, “I’ve given you the headline.”

This statement has now been seen as a clear confirmation that the couple is set to tie the knot soon.

Who Is Palash Muchhal?

Palash Muchhal, born on May 22, 1995, in Indore, is a renowned music composer and filmmaker. He, along with his sister Palak Muchhal, has composed songs for several Bollywood films and performed across the globe to raise funds for underprivileged children.

Palash made his Bollywood debut as a composer with Dishkiyaoon (2014) and went on to create hits like Party Toh Banti Hai and Tu Hi Hai Aashiqui. Apart from music, he has stepped into filmmaking and is currently working on his directorial venture Raju Bajewala, starring Avika Gor and Chandan Roy.

Their Net Worth and Lifestyle

Smriti Mandhana’s estimated net worth stands at Rs. 32-34 crore, earned through cricket contracts, match fees, and endorsements with brands like Nike, Hero MotoCorp, and Red Bull.

Palash Muchhal, on the other hand, has a net worth between Rs. 20-41 crore, coming from his music compositions, film projects, and royalties. Together, the couple represents a perfect blend of sports and cinema, talent, success, and stardom.

With cricketing excellence meeting musical brilliance, Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal’s story is shaping up to be one of India’s most celebrated unions, a blend of elegance, passion, and star power.