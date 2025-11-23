Smriti Mandhana’s father suffers heart attack during her wedding

Hyderabad: The much-awaited wedding of Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal has been postponed following a sudden family emergency. Smriti’s father, Srinivas Mandhana, suffered a heart attack at their farmhouse in Samdol, Sangli, just as wedding preparations were in full swing.

Father Hospitalized, Condition Stable

According to Smriti’s business manager, Tuhin Mishra, Mr. Mandhana fell ill while having breakfast on the morning of the wedding. The family initially thought it was a minor issue, but his condition worsened, prompting them to call an ambulance. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Sangli, where he remains under observation. Mishra confirmed that Mr. Mandhana’s condition is currently stable.

Wedding Indefinitely Postponed

Smriti Mandhana, who shares a close bond with her father, has decided to postpone the wedding indefinitely until he recovers. The family and wedding management officially informed the media about the postponement, and decorations at the venue are now being removed. The couple has requested privacy as they focus on Mr. Mandhana’s recovery.

Reports of Medical Emergency During Ceremony

Earlier reports suggested that a person attending the wedding had suffered a medical emergency, leading to confusion among guests. NDTV sources later confirmed that the person was closely associated with the Mandhana family, which was later revealed to be Smriti’s father. The quick response from medical teams helped stabilize the situation, offering relief amid the tense moments.

Fans and Guests Offer Support

The ceremony, which was scheduled for November 23 in Sangli, was set to be an intimate celebration attended by family, friends, and teammates from the Indian women’s cricket team. Fans have expressed concern and extended their support to Smriti and her family as they hope for her father’s speedy recovery.