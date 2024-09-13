Smuggled gold worth Rs 2.94 cr seized in Hyderabad, 2 arrested

Hyderabad: Sleuths from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized gold valued at Rs 2.94 crore that was being smuggled in a car on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Wednesday night, September 11.

This operation was based on specific intelligence regarding the movement of foreign-origin gold from Kolkata to Hyderabad, a press release informed.

The gold, weighing nearly four kilograms, was cleverly hidden in two specially designed compartments within the vehicle: one was located beneath the dashboard on the driver’s side, and the other was situated in the trunk’s frame at the back of the car.

Authorities reported the seizure of foreign-origin gold weighing 3,982.070 grams, valued at Rs. 2,94,55,372.

The gold, along with the vehicle, was confiscated, and two individuals travelling in the car were arrested under the Customs Act of 1962.

An investigation is currently in progress.