Snake found inside curry puff in Jadcherla, complaint filed.

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a woman from Jadcherla town discovered a snake inside a curry puff she had purchased from a local bakery.

According to reports, the woman, identified as Srisaila, had bought an egg puff and a curry puff from an Iyengar bakery in Jadcharla municipality. Upon returning home, she tore open the curry puff to share with her children and was horrified to find a small snake inside the snack.

Disturbed by the discovery, Srisaila confronted the bakery owner. However, instead of offering an explanation or an apology, the owner allegedly gave evasive and careless replies.

Outraged by his response, Srisaila, accompanied by her family members, approached the Jadcherla police station and lodged a formal complaint against the bakery.

Further details awaited.