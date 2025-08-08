Street food vendor dips plastic packets in hot oil to open them; video viral

Hyderabad: A street food stall making bread pakodas in Ludhiana showed their trick of pouring oil in a frying pan, shocking everyone in the process.

In a now viral video, the vendor is seen dipping the oil packets directly into the hot frying pan with residual oil, which makes the plastic melt, making it easy to pour all the oil.

It has since sparked fresh concerns about street food safety. Health experts warn that this practice can release toxic substances injurious to health.

Comments ranged from condemning the stunt to critiques of consumers themselves, as one netizen commented, “Modern malnutrition isn’t always about less food. It’s about more toxins disguised as taste.”

The vendor claimed that he keeps the prices low and also fries hot dogs in the oil, which he is seen doing using his bare hands.

The video was posted with the caption “This street vendor has a ‘brilliant’ technique—just drop the whole oil pouch into the hot pan, no need to cut it! What’s next? Engine oil served with melted plastic for that signature street food taste?”