Snake spotted in Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, video goes viral

Mumbai: In a shocking turn of events, fans have spotted a snake inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. A video showing a black snake slithering across the floor in the garden area has gone viral, sparking concern among viewers and raising serious questions about the safety of the contestants.

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Viral Snake Video

In the video, contestant Lovekesh Kataria aka Love Kataria is seen sitting on the ground with his hands tied, unaware of the snake nearby. Despite this alarming footage, the other housemates continue with their daily tasks and interactions, unaware of the potential danger.

Fans are questioning the security measures in place within the Bigg Boss house. However, shortly after the video surfaced, Jio Cinema’s team clarified that the clip had been edited and assured viewers that there was no snake in the house.

Fans claim they've seen the snake for real in the Live feed and have recorded the clip.



Meanwhile, a JioCinema member from the Bigg Boss team shared that they checked internally and found the video of the snake in the garden area, where Luv Kataria is handcuffed, to be doctored.… — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 9, 2024

The garden area blinds are closed, and everyone has been asked to get inside the house. Bigg Boss announced this 4-5 times, and now I think they’re taking action to find the snake. 👀#LuvKataria #ElvishYadav #BiggBossOTT3 pic.twitter.com/ovpt3Ew8eY — Priya Vatsh (@Priyankavatsh) July 9, 2024

Currently, 12 contestants remain in the show, with Munisha being the latest to be eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 3.

