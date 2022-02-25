‘Snatch voting rights of Muslims’: Bihar BJP MLA’s controversial remark

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Bihar has made a controversial remark stating that the voting rights of Muslims who wish to stay in the “democratic country” must be ripped.

Bihar MLA of the ruling BJP, Hari Bhushan Thakur said that a separate state for Muslims was created in 1947 and if they choose to stay back in India they must live as second class citizens and must be stripped of their electoral rights.

“It is an agenda of ISI, to create an Islamic state. They are the enemies of humanity. They are not minorities at all. Calling them a minority is a mockery of the constitution. They have been given a country of their own. They want to stay back with an agenda to turn the world into an Islamic state,” he can be heard as saying in a video that has now surfaced on Twitter.

It is pertinent to mention that the BJP MLA is reiterating the views of Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) which has been propagating that Muslims should be allowed to live in the country but with little or no rights. In the past, many other BJP leaders including Subramanian Swamy have publicly voiced the same sentiment.