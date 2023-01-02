Sneak peek into Virat-Anushka’s New Year celebrations in Dubai

Dubai: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are in Dubai for new year’s and their pictures are proof that they are having a blast there!

On Sunday, Virat Kohli shared a couple of pictures with Anushka on Instagram and wrote, “(red heart emoji) 2023”.

Virat looked dapper in an all-white ensemble while Anushka looked chic in a black dress.

In the first photo, Anushka and Virat were seated at a restaurant, while in the second one they posed for a picture on the roof with the beautiful skyline of Dubai in the background.

Check them out:

As mentioned, the duo is currently in the UAE for the New Year celebrations.

On Saturday, Anushka took to Instagram and posted a picture with Virat. In the image, the two were seen standing in front of the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot in Italy on December 11, 2017, and are one of the most loved celebrity couples. The couple was blessed with a baby girl in January 2021.

Talking about Anushka’s work front, she recently surprised everyone with her cameo in ‘Qala’. Her presence in the film was kept a closely guarded secret and it seems like it’s become a huge talking point after the release.

Backed by Anushka’s brother, Karnesh Sharma’s production house Clean Slate Filmz, the film stars Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee and Babil Khan. It marks Babil’s official acting debut in films. In the upcoming months, Anushka will be seen essaying the role of the iconic Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami in the much-talked-about film ‘Chakda Xpress’.