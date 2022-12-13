Snow Kingdom, India’s largest snow-themed park in Hyderabad

Hyderabad is a city that caters for a wide range of experiences, including great restaurants, exciting nightlife, and adventurous activities. And if you’re craving the opportunity to see snowfall or play in the snow, you’re in luck – Hyderabad now has two options for you to choose from. The well-known Snow World has been around for years, but did you know that the city is also home to India’s largest snow park? At either location, you can have a fascinating and enjoyable time in the world of snow.

Snow Kingdom, located in Sarath City Capital Mall, Kondapur is a perfect spot to spend a fun-filled and frosty day with your family and friends. Covered in artificial snow, snow animal sculptures, toys and igloos, this theme park is becoming a popular destination among the city folks. Besides, Snow Kingdom also has a plethora of activities including thrilling slides, snowboarding, and ice skating for an unforgettable experience. You will be provided with all of the required snow gear including boots and jackets to keep you warm and safe. Click here for more details.

Snow Kingdom Ticket Prices, Timings

Ticket Price for Adults — Rs 650

Ticket Price for child — Rs 600 (upto 11 Years)

Activity Duration — 45 Minutes

Explore this ice-cold paradise with your friends and family members this season, coz there is something magical about winter!