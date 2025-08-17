‘Snow White’ flop linked to anti-Israel pressure, says Gal Gadot

Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot has suggested that Disney’s live-action Snow White remake struggled at the box office partly due to political pressures in Hollywood.

In an appearance on Israeli TV program The A Talks, Gadot said there is “pressure on celebrities to speak against Israel,” which she believes impacted the film’s reception. “This happens a lot in various industries, including Hollywood. I was disappointed that the movie was incredibly affected by all of that and that it didn’t do well at the box office. But that’s how it goes, you win some, you lose some,” she said, as quoted by Variety.

Gadot, who was born in Israel and served two years in the Israeli Defence Forces during the 2006 Israel-Lebanon war, has faced criticism in the past for her military service. In 2017, Lebanon banned Wonder Woman, citing her IDF background, The Washington Post reported.

The Snow White remake, starring Rachel Zegler in the titular role alongside Gadot as the Evil Queen, Andrew Burnap, Patrick Page, and Ansu Kabia, faced a turbulent promotion. Deadline reported that Zegler, a vocal supporter of Palestine and Gaza, clashed with producer Marc Platt during press tours.