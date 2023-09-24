So far confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 17, here’s list

Mumbai: Excitement is building for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss 17, and fans are eager to know who will be a part of the reality show. While the official premiere date is yet to be announced, insiders suggest that pre-production activities are in full swing.

Talks with celebrities are ongoing, and several names are making rounds on the internet, creating a buzz among fans. The makers are actively engaging with various individuals from the entertainment industry to bring together an exciting and diverse lineup.

And now, we have list of contestants who have signed the show so far, according to sources close to the production.

Bigg Boss 17 Confirmed Contestants List

Ankita Lokhande

Abhishek Kumar

Isha Malviya

Eisha Singh

Harsh Beniwal

Bebika Dhurve

Samarth Jurel

Earlier, it was said that Ankita might enter BB 17 along with her husband Vicky Jain. However, now as latest updates she is expected to enter alone.

Other rumoured names of the contestants are Arjun Bijlani, Sangita Ghosh, Nyrra Banerjee, Khushi Choudhary, Sanaya Irani, Armaan Malik and others.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17.