‘So many free schemes’: Telangana HC raises govt burden concern

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday, August 7, expressed concern over the financial burden caused on government finances by freebies and ineligible beneficiaries benefiting from welfare schemes.

Hearing a contempt plea against state Principal Secretary (Finance) Sandeep Kumar Sultania, who appeared before the court, Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka felt that the government funds are reduced substantially after payment of salaries to employees, debt servicing, and implementation of welfare schemes.

“So many unnecessary free schemes (being implemented). Yes, welfare programmes should be implemented. Many are drawing the benefit without eligibility. The ‘Rythu Bandhu’ (investment support scheme for farmers) is there. Are crorepatis not getting the benefit? How much burden does it cause on the state,” he said in his comments in Telugu.

While people of earlier generations were eager to make contributions to the country inspired by Mahatma Gandhi and other freedom fighters, the tendency among people now is to question what individual benefit they have got from the government, he said.

Even if the PDS ration card of a single beneficiary is removed, it would lead to a political controversy in the present times, he said.

Observing that he is not criticising anyone, he said farmers are facing difficulties in villages because of a shortage of agriculture workers in the state.

Migrant labourers from states such as Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh are working in agricultural fields in the state, he said.

‘Issues need to be pondered over’

Stressing that he is not making a political speech or criticising the government, Justice Bheemapaka said the issues need to be pondered over.

Referring to the presence of a huge number of PDS ration cards meant for BPL families, besides other freebies, he said even Lord Kubera (god of wealth) would go “bankrupt” one day if the same trend of massive expenditure on freebies and benefits to ineligible beneficiaries continued.

Observing that it is painful to call an officer to the court, he said it had to be done due to the practical issues involved.

The court posted the matter for the next hearing on August 19.

Bailable warrant against former secretary

The court on July 10 issued a bailable warrant against Sultania with a direction to the city police commissioner to arrest him “wherever he is found” and produce him before the court on Friday.

The court had further directed that if the senior official furnishes a personal bond for a sum of Rs 5,000 with an undertaking that he will appear before the court on Friday, he may be released on bail.

The court’s directive came as neither a counter affidavit was filed nor a dispense with application (seeking exemption from appearance) was filed on July 10 when the official was asked to appear before the court.

The government pleader had on July 10 sought more time to file a counter, which was rejected.

The petitioner, a member of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board, had filed the contempt plea alleging willful disobedience of a court order passed in 2024 by the official.

The court in 2024 directed the government to consider a representation submitted by the petitioner regarding payment of over Rs 33 crore to the Board. The court was informed that Rs 25 crore was already paid to the Board.