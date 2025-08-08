SOAS becomes first UK university to expel student over pro-Palestine activism

London: The School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London, has expelled a student Haya Adam after a series of disciplinary measures linked to her activism for pro-Palestine activism.

SOAS Liberated Zone, a student-led group, shared a video of Adam on Instagram, calling it the first expulsion of its kind during a degree programme. The group accused the university of attempting to silence student voices and pledged to continue campaigning.

Also Read Israel’s Security Cabinet approves plan to take military control of Gaza City

In the video, Adam — a second-year law and international relations student — said she was informed of the decision by email, with the university citing harassment, abusive behaviour, and operational obstruction. She claimed she was removed for speaking out against the conflict in Gaza.

Adam said she joined SOAS in September 2023 seeking “an anti-colonial education” and a platform to address global injustices. “Behind its decolonial façade, SOAS is revealed to be a tool of empire and imperialism,” she alleged.

Watch the video here

According to Adam, disciplinary proceedings began in June 2024 after she was accused of joining an unauthorised protest. She was later suspended for nine months after questioning Vice Chancellor Adam Habib about the institution’s position on the conflict. She also claimed she was disciplined for being near an incident involving the Students’ Union CEO, despite having no role in it.

Adam said the expulsion came after she posted a political commentary video criticising the Students’ Union and a representative she accused of not fulfilling their manifesto commitments. She also referenced fellow student Tara Mann, who was banned from campus for six months after raising concerns over partnerships allegedly linked to Israel.

The case comes amid wider tensions on UK campuses, where some students supporting Palestinians have faced suspensions, disciplinary measures, and arrests under public order and security legislation. Rights groups say such actions risk creating a climate of political pressure.

According to Gaza’s health authorities, more than 61,000 Palestinians—mostly women and children—have been killed since Israel launched its military campaign in October 2023, following a Hamas-led attack on Israel.