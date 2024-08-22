Sobhita Dhulipala approached for a dance role in Don 3?

Hyderabad: Sobhita Dhulipala, who recently got engaged to Naga Chaitanya, is reportedly in talks to perform an item song in the upcoming movie Don 3. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani.

According to Zee News sources, “Sobhita who has left the audience impressed with her versatility is now planning to do something that she has not done before and it looks like Don 3 is the answer for her. Going by her oomph and persona she will play the perfect attraction in the film. We have learned Farhan Akhtar has approached Sobhita to do an item song in the film as he is very much convinced she will ace it like no other actress.”

Although no final decision has been made, Sobhita has already had a few meetings with Farhan and the team to discuss the possibility.

What’s Happening with Don 3?

Don 3 is one of the most awaited films, especially after Farhan Akhtar released a teaser last year, announcing Ranveer Singh as the new Don. This news surprised many fans, some of whom were disappointed and hoped Shah Rukh Khan would return to the role.

In a recent interview, Farhan explained why he chose Ranveer Singh for the part. He said the new script needed a younger actor with fresh energy, and he felt Ranveer was perfect for the job. Farhan acknowledged that stepping into such a famous role is challenging but is confident that Ranveer will do it justice.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, Don 3 is scheduled to release in 2025. The movie has already generated a lot of excitement, especially with Ranveer Singh taking on the iconic role. If Sobhita Dhulipala joins the cast with a special dance performance, it will only add to the anticipation surrounding this blockbuster film.