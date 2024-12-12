Sobhita Dhulipala wears Hyderabadi Khada Dupatta for wedding

Mumbai: The timeless charm of the Hyderabadi Khada Dupatta continues to captivate everyone, with celebrities now a days embracing this exquisite traditional attire quite often. After icons like Rekha and Nita Ambani, the newlywed actress Sobhita Dhulipala was spotted flaunting the regal ensemble at filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap’s wedding in Mumbai on Wednesday night.

Sobhita Dhulipala In Khada Dhupatta

Sobhita, who recently tied the knot with actor Naga Chaitanya, graced the occasion in a shimmery golden and green combination Hyderabadi Khada Dupatta. She added a contemporary twist to the traditional outfit, just like how Nita Ambani styled it during her appearance at Anant Ambani’s wedding. Her look was a blend of old-world elegance and modern flair.

About Khada Dupatta

The Khada Dupatta is a 150-year-old bridal tradition, deeply rooted in Hyderabadi Muslim culture. It features a long dupatta draped over a kurta and a churidar, creating a graceful silhouette. This attire is often adorned with intricate embroidery, zari, and embellishments, making it a quintessential choice for brides and festive occasions.

Sobhita, Naga Chaitanya Wedding

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya solemnised their relationship in a traditional Telugu ceremony on December 4 at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Their intimate yet lavish wedding was attended by close friends and family.