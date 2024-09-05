Sobhita shows off expensive engagement diamond ring, Chay reacts

Hyderabad: Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya, the most talked-about couple in recent times, have taken the internet by storm ever since they announced their engagement. The duo, known for keeping their relationship under wraps, finally gave fans a glimpse of their romance through their stunning engagement photos last month, which left everyone in awe.

Sobhita recently attended a store launch event in Hyderabad, where she dazzled in a safari-inspired saree in hues of ochre, black, and white. She completed her look with a delicate choker and matching earrings, but what truly stole the show was the flashy diamond ring on her finger.

Well, Naga Chaitanya himself couldn’t resist showing his admiration by liking Sobhita’s Instagram post featuring her glamorous look.

As fans continue to gush over Sobhita’s beauty and the couple’s chemistry, there is much anticipation for their wedding, rumored to take place in March 2025. However, the official date remains under wraps.

Meanwhile, rumors are swirling that Sobhita might join Naga Chaitanya for their first public appearance as a couple on the popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 8, hosted by Nagarjuna.