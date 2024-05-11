Social commerce platform Meesho raises $275 million

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th May 2024 3:45 pm IST
Meesho shutters Superstore grocery biz in India, 300 'lose' jobs

New Delhi: Social commerce platform Meesho has raised $275 million, a regulatory filing by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the US has revealed.

The fundraising, part of an ongoing round, came from existing investors like SoftBank, Prosus, Elevation Capital and Peak XV Partners.

The latest funding valued Meesho at $3.9 billion. Meesho may increase the ongoing round size to $500-600 million, according to reports.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
CERT-In finds vulnerabilities in Apple iTunes, Google Chrome

The SEC regulatory filing also indicated a share transfer at Meesho’s US parent firm.

The company did not divulge much information about further details about share transfer.

In January this year, global investment firm Fidelity had marked down the value of its holding in social commerce platform Meesho, to $3.5 billion.

The e-commerce platform has Meta, Peak XV, Prosus Ventures, B Capital, and SoftBank among its investors.

Its current gross merchandise value (GMV) run rate is over $5 billion, according to reports.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th May 2024 3:45 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button