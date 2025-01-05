Social media trolls Vidya Balan over deleted Instagram post

Mumbai: Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma recently decided to step away from the Sydney Test during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, citing poor form. While many praised his decision, Bollywood actress Vidya Balan’s support drew attention for unexpected reasons.

Vidya’s Post and Its Quick Deletion

Vidya took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise Rohit, saying, “Rohit Sharma, what a SUPERSTAR!! To take a pause and catch your breath requires courage … More power to you … Respect!! @ImRo45.”

Rohit Sharma, what a SUPERSTAR 🤩!!

To take a pause & catch your breath requires courage … More power to you … Respect 🙌 !! @ImRo45 — vidya balan (@vidya_balan) January 4, 2025

However, fans noticed she had also shared a similar post on Instagram, which was quickly deleted. Rumors suggested the post was based on a PR-forwarded message from Rohit’s team.

Social Media Reacts with Criticism

Fans on Reddit and Twitter criticized Vidya for allegedly following PR instructions. A screenshot of her deleted Instagram post led to comments like, “This doesn’t feel genuine,” and, “Why are celebrities posting the same message?”

Crazy how the most memorable performance from the Sydney Test came from Vidya Balan — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 5, 2025

Vidya wasn’t alone in facing backlash. Actor Farhan Akhtar’s long praise-filled post for Rohit also came under scrutiny. Fans speculated it was part of the same PR strategy. Even Rohit’s wife, Ritika Sajdeh, was accused of orchestrating the campaign, given her past work in celebrity management.