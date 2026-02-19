Software outage disrupts airline check-ins nationwide

The sources told PTI that IndiGo, Air India Express, SpiceJet and Akasa Air were impacted at Delhi, Mumbai and other airports.

Press Trust of India |   Published: 19th February 2026 1:00 pm IST
New Delhi: Airlines faced issues in checking in passengers at various airports on Thursday, February 19, morning due to a software problem that lasted for more than 40 minutes, according to sources.

The check-in systems were down from around 6.45 am till 7.28 am due to the software outage. The problem was addressed and working of the system have returned to normal, one of the sources said.

The sources also said there was not too much disruptions for airlines on account of the software problem.

There were no statements from airlines.

