UP: 15-year-old Dalit gang-raped by two youths, minor at hotel

Banda: A 15-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped at a hotel in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district by two youths and a minor, who then abandoned her under a bridge, police said on Thursday, February 19.

The two youths involved in the crime were arrested, and the juvenile was apprehended on Wednesday, February 18, they said.

According to Atarra Circle Officer Praveen Yadav, the arrested have been identified as Mahesh Kushwaha (18), Shakti Singh (19), and a 15-year-old boy, all residents of Girwan village.

Victim forced to inhale intoxicant, then taken to hotel

He said the incident took place around 8:30 pm on Tuesday, February 17.

The complaint filed by the girl’s father stated that his daughter had gone to the market in Atarra town with a friend, when the three accused on a motorcycle made her inhale some intoxicant. They took the semi-conscious teenager to a hotel on Station Road, committed the crime, and then abandoned her under the Ken Canal bridge before fleeing, CO Yadav said.

A case was registered on Wednesday, and all the accused were held, the CO said.

He added that one of the arrested accused was a former acquaintance of the victim.