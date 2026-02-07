Soha Ali Khan drops a glimpse of the ‘Rang De Basanti’ reunion after 20 years

Rang De Basanti revolves around a group of young friends who get inspired by our revolutionary freedom fighters and decide to take a stand against the ongoing corruption in modern India

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Chandra Mouli  |   Published: 7th February 2026 7:36 pm IST|   Updated: 7th February 2026 8:28 pm IST
Bollywood
'Rang De Basanti'

Mumbai: One of the most iconic movies in Bollywood, “Rang De Basanti” completed 20 years of release on January 26 this year, and marking the special milestone, the team of this political actioner came together for a fun reunion.

The cast and crew of “Rang De Basanti” came together for a special screening of the movie in Mumbai, marking a nostalgic moment for all the movie buffs.

Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, Atul Kulkarni, and Soha Ali Khan were seen celebrating the occasion, along with the rest of the team, who contributed towards bringing the drama to life.

Add as a preferred source on Google

Makers Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapur, and Ajit Andhare were also a part of the celebration.

Soha took to her official Insta account and posted a couple of snippets from the emotional reunion. 

The post included a video of the cast and crew of “Rang De Basanti” cutting a cake to commemorate 2 decades since the film reached the audience.

MS Admissions 2026-27

In the next slide, we can also see a before-and-after picture of the primary cast of the drama.

“20 years later – we showed up! A few were missed but the spirit was still (fire emoji) #rangdebasanti 🇮🇳 #twentyyearsofrangdebasanti #reunion (sic),” Soha captioned the post.

Made under the direction of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, “Rang De Basanti” revolves around a group of young friends who get inspired by our revolutionary freedom fighters and decide to take a stand against the ongoing corruption in modern India.

Upon its release, the project received a lot of critical acclaim. It bagged the National Award for ‘Best Popular Film’ and was also nominated for ‘Best Foreign Language Film’ at the 2007 BAFTA Awards. 

Additionally, “Rang De Basanti” was also chosen as India’s official entry for the Golden Globe Awards and the Academy Awards in the ‘Best Foreign Language Film’ category.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Chandra Mouli  |   Published: 7th February 2026 7:36 pm IST|   Updated: 7th February 2026 8:28 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later… More »
Back to top button