Sohail Khan reveals, who is the eldest among Khan brothers

Mumbai: A simple family question on Alliance left Kashish Kapoor surprised and many viewers checking the Khan family tree.

In a clip doing the rounds on social media, Kashish is seen chatting with Sohail Khan when she asks him whether Arbaaz Khan is the eldest among the siblings. Sohail immediately corrects her and reveals that Salman Khan is the oldest.

He then lists the siblings in order, saying, “Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Alvira, Sohail Khan and then Arpita.”

Kashish’s confusion is understandable, as many fans continue to assume that Arbaaz is the eldest Khan brother. In reality, Salman leads the sibling order, followed by Arbaaz, Alvira, Sohail and the youngest, Arpita.

The casual exchange has now caught attention online, with the clip turning into an unexpected Khan family trivia lesson for viewers. Sohail, meanwhile, appeared amused as he cleared up a fact that even longtime Bollywood followers seemingly didn’t know.

Kashish entered Alliance as a wildcard contestant, while Sohail is also currently part of the reality show’s celebrity lineup