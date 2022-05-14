Sohail Khan & Seema Khan end 24 years of marriage, file divorce

Mumbai: Actor Sohail Khan and fashion designer Seema Khan’s marriage of 24 years has come to an end.

Reportedly, the two, on Friday, filed for divorce.

Several images of Sohail Khan and Seema Khan leaving the Family Court in Mumbai have been doing the rounds on the internet, leaving fans heartbroken.

Sohail Khan & Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Star Seema Khan File For Divorce After 24 Years Of Marriage, Snapped Outside Family Court! – Koimoi https://t.co/szv27mnoKX pic.twitter.com/iLU8ifKTVw — Steven Benke (@stevebenke) May 13, 2022

“What? This is so sad,” an Instagram user wrote.

“OMG! Can’t believe,” another one wrote.

Seema Khan and Sohail Khan have been living separately for a long time now. In the show ‘The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, the two were shown as living separately.

The two tied the knot in 1998 and welcomed their first child, son Nirvan in 2000. In June 2011, the couple welcomed their second son Yohan via surrogacy.