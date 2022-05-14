Sohail Khan & Seema Khan end 24 years of marriage, file divorce

Sohail and Seema tied the knot in 1998 and welcomed their first child, son Nirvan in 2000

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 14th May 2022 10:43 am IST
Sohail Khan & Seema Khan end 24 years of marriage, file divorce
Sohail Khan and Seema Khan (Twitter)

Mumbai: Actor Sohail Khan and fashion designer Seema Khan’s marriage of 24 years has come to an end.

Reportedly, the two, on Friday, filed for divorce.

Several images of Sohail Khan and Seema Khan leaving the Family Court in Mumbai have been doing the rounds on the internet, leaving fans heartbroken.

MS Education Academy

“What? This is so sad,” an Instagram user wrote.

“OMG! Can’t believe,” another one wrote.

Seema Khan and Sohail Khan have been living separately for a long time now. In the show ‘The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, the two were shown as living separately.

The two tied the knot in 1998 and welcomed their first child, son Nirvan in 2000. In June 2011, the couple welcomed their second son Yohan via surrogacy.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button