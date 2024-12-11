Solar power for podu farmers: Telangana deputy CM Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced that solar power will be provided to podu farmers who have received land titles under the Forest Rights Recognition Act (2006).

He stated that necessary measures will be taken to supply electricity to every agricultural pump set. This announcement was made during the “Praja Vani” program, which marks the completion of one year since its launch.

The deputy chief minister directed officials from the Tribal Welfare Department to make arrangements for providing solar electricity to podu farmers.

He emphasized that the government established the “Praja Vani” initiative to allow citizens to voice their needs and grievances directly.

Despite any challenges, he assured that the program would continue indefinitely. Each application received during “Praja Vani” will be computerized and forwarded to the relevant authorities for resolution.

Vikramarka criticized the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which has been in power for ten years, claiming that it has failed to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the people and has regressed the state by 70 years.

On Tuesday, a total of 424 applications were received during the “Praja Vani” event held at Prajabhavan.