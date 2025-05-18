Soldier dies of bullet injury from own rifle in JK’s Samba

Press Trust of India  |  Published: 18th May 2025 8:52 pm IST
Bullet
Representative Image

Samba: An army personnel died of a bullet injury from his service rifle inside a post near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district on Sunday, officials said.

The 28-year-old soldier, a native of Telangana, was on sentry duty at Border Outpost Saroj when his service rifle went off, causing his death on the spot, they said.

The incident took place at 4:30 pm and preliminary investigations suggested that the soldier committed suicide, they added.

Police have started inquest proceedings and further details are awaited, they added.

