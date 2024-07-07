Soldier injured in terrorist firing in Jammu & Kashmir’s Rajouri

"Terrorists managed to escape from the spot. A search operation has been started to trace the terrorists," an official said.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 7th July 2024 9:39 pm IST
Reasi: Army personnel conduct search operation after a bus carrying pilgrims was ambushed by terrorists, in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, Monday, June 10, 2024. At least 9 people were killed and 33 others suffered injuries in the terror attack on the bus, according to officials. (PTI Photo)(PTI06_10_2024_000168B)

Jammu: A soldier was injured in terrorist firing in J&K’s Rajouri district on Sunday, officials said. Officials said that the soldier was injured on Sunday when terrorists fired at a Territorial Army camp in Gulathi village of Manjakote area of Rajouri district at around 4 a.m.

The soldiers retaliated and the firing exchange continued for nearly half an hour.

Also Read
Six ultras, two soldiers killed in twin gunfights in J&K’s Kulgam

“Terrorists managed to escape from the spot. A search operation has been started to trace the terrorists,” an official said.

MS Education Academy

Meanwhile, six terrorists and two soldiers were killed in two ongoing gunfights in Kashmir Valley’s Kulgam district. DGP R.R. Swain has described the killing of six local terrorists as a significant achievement for the security forces.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 7th July 2024 9:39 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button