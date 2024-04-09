Few Kashmiri youth defy unemployment crisis, become job provide

As per the recent Periodic Labour Force Survey, nearly 46.3 per cent of educated youth in Jammu & Kashmir are unemployed, which is the second highest in India. Yet, some youth in the region are displaying resilience and an entrepreneurial spirit in the face of adversity.

After the abrogation of Article 370, the younger generation, which had lost hope of securing government jobs due to the implementation of Indian laws in the union territory of J&K, has discovered entrepreneurship as an alternative and are now thriving. However, a majority of the youth in the region continue to struggle amid joblessness.

Naira Noor, a resident of Sopore, who had graduated in the Science stream, has now become a successful fashion designer with her venture, Noor Boutique, which caters exclusively to women across North Kashmir. Naira explained how her colleagues wasted their precious time by trying their luck in getting a government job, while she made use of time wisely and became an entrepreneur. Currently, Naira is providing employment to five women, besides giving training to ten others.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Muntaha, an employee at Naira’s boutique, said she has completed six months at the boutique, and today, she can make two suits per day. “Moreover, it is a women-only workplace, and we feel secure here,” she said.

Saima, another employee who completed her Class X, joined Naira’s boutique after learning the basics of tailoring. “I have been happily working here for the past one year. I am not only earning well but also learning about fashion designing, and I encourage more girls to join so they can be independent.”

Junaid Ahmad, another successful entrepreneur, owns the brand ‘Alif’, which is the first readymade garments manufacturing facility in North Kashmir. Running for six years now, Junaid said that he employs 25 people at his unit, who stitch different kinds of clothes for men, women and kids.

Sakeena, who works at Junaid’s unit, says, “I have been working here for the past three years, and

earn around Rs 20,000 per month.”

In South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, entrepreneur Shazia Jan has been successfully running a fish farm with her husband for the past eight years. Speaking to Siasat.com, Shazia says: “I was motivated to start the business due to the prevailing job crisis and the plight of highly qualified youth.”

In another success story, a group of 12 girls hailing from the fishing community in Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district have established a female canteen at the Deputy Commissioner’s office, preparing food and serving to customers.

Rumina Ahad, one of the girls in the group, told Siasat.com that their motivation to challenge societal prejudices and stereotypes comes from witnessing the lack of respect endured by their mothers and the belittling of their capabilities. “Happiness and fulfillment can be found beyond the pursuit of government jobs,” points out Rumina.

Ateequllah Wani, a sheep farmer from Lolipora village of Pattan in Baramulla district, North Kashmir, has emerged as an inspiration for unemployed youth in Jammu and Kashmir. Talking to Siasat.com, Ateequllah said, “My income from growing fruits was declining, so I decided to venture into sheep farming. I started with just 10 ewes and 1 ram and persevered through challenges. Today, my flock has grown to over 160 sheep, generating an annual income of more than Rs 7 lakh.”

Ateequllah says that the sheep farming enterprise has not only provided him with economic stability but has also become a significant source of income during Eid ul-Adha, where surplus sheep are sold as sacrificial animals.