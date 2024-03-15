Some of the insanely expensive things owned by Aamir Khan

Mumbai: Aamir Khan, the celebrated actor, filmmaker, and producer turned 59 on March 14. The superstar has left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. His dedication to his craft, meticulous attention to detail, and commitment to storytelling have earned him the “Mr. Perfectionist” tag.

Aamir’s filmography boasts a series of blockbuster Bollywood movies, each leaving an impression on audiences worldwide.

Let’s have a look at his net worth and some of the most expensive things owned by the star.

Aamir Khan’s Net Worth 2024

According to various media outlets, his net worth is Rs 1862 crores and he takes Rs 100 to 150 crore as remuneration per film. His endorsement fee varies from Rs 5 to 7 crore.

With such a massive net worth, Aamir leads a life of opulence, owning some of the most luxurious possessions. Here are five ultra-expensive things that adorn his lifestyle.

Expensive Things Owned By The Superstar

1. Beverly Hills Mansion

Aamir Khan’s dream abode in Beverly Hills, California is a testament to luxury. This lavish mansion, nestled among the who’s who of the global entertainment industry, cost him a staggering Rs. 75 crore. Imagine waking up to Hollywood glamour every day!

2. Sea-Facing Property in Bandra

Aamir Khan also owns a posh sea-facing flat in Bandra, Mumbai. This sprawling 5,000 sq. ft. property spans two floors, with one floor dedicated to his office. He splurged a whopping Rs. 60 crore on this elegant retreat.

3. Panchgani Farmhouse

When Khan seeks solace away from the city buzz, he retreats to his sprawling farmhouse nestled amidst majestic hills and lush greenery in Panchgani. This palatial property, spread across two acres, was acquired for Rs. 7 crore.

4. Aamir Khan Car Collection

Aamir Khan’s garage boasts an impressive collection of high-end automobiles. Here are a few of his prized wheels.

BMW 7 Series (Rs 1.2 Crore)

Range Rover (Rs 1.74 Crore)

Bentley Continental Flying Spur (Rs 3.10 Crore)

Rolls Royce Coupe (Rs 4.6 Crore)

Mercedes-Benz S600 (Rs 11.6 Crore)

5. Real Estate Investments

Apart from his personal properties, Aamir Khan has invested in prime real estate. He owns two flats in Marina and one in Bella Vista at Pali Hill, Bandra. Additionally, he holds a commercial space in Santa Cruz West, valued at Rs. 35 crore.